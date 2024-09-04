LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man was held without bail on Wednesday after his arraignment in connection with the death of a 37-year-old mother of two.

Cristian Montero, 35, faced a judge in Lawrence District Court. He had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf and is set to remain in custody pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

Lawrence police said Carol Flaz-Burgos was first reported missing Saturday afternoon after she was last seen leaving her apartment on Broadway earlier in the day.

Authorities launched an extensive search for Flaz-Burgos and ultimately found her body in the area of Kenoza Lake in Haverhill Tuesday afternoon.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office in a statement said police arrested Montero on Tuesday.

Initially charged with witness intimidation and misleading an investigation, District Attorney Paul Tucker said Montero could face an added murder charge based on the results of Flaz-Burgos’ autopsy.

“It is a tough day for the City of Lawrence,” said Lawrence Mayor Brian De Peña in a statement Wednesday morning. “It is not easy for the family or the community, but we thank everyone for working together.”

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Fleet laid out additional details about the search for Flaz-Burgos during Montero’s arraignment, saying a 911 caller reported trying to call Flaz-Burgos’ phone several times after she went missing. All calls went to voicemail.

When police arrived at Flaz-Burgos’ apartment, Fleet said they found her purse, keys, and wallet on a dresser.

Fleet said investigators found surveillance video of Flaz-Burgos walking out of her apartment and entering Montero’s apartment Saturday morning.

Though Flaz-Burgos was never seen again on surveillance video, Fleet said cameras spotted Montero leaving the apartment complex where he and Flaz-Burgos lived after roughly two hours. Fleet said he was pulling a beach cart wagon that appeared to be filled with clothes.

Around the same time, Fleet said cell phone data showed Flaz-Burgos’ phone moving away from the apartment complex and toward Haverhill.

Fleet said Montero spoke with officers on Sunday and Monday. In both conversations, Fleet said Montero told authorities he had left his apartment and driven to an area barbershop. Montero said he sat in his car on nearby Trenton Street but never went inside because he was not feeling well, according to Fleet.

Fleet said officials investigated Montero’s alibi and found he never parked on Trenton Street. Fleet said he also never entered the barbershop.

“This false information that he provided to the investigators did mislead the investigators in regards to Ms. Burgos’ whereabouts,” Fleet said.

Other neighbors on Broadway in Lawrence shared their reaction to Flaz-Burgos’ death Tuesday, describing recent law enforcement action in the area.

“I feel so bad,” said Marcos Rios. “She was a really nice person.”

Speaking Tuesday night, Tucker said the discovery of Flaz-Burgos’ body was a “sad ending” to the search.

“Cases like this really do tear at the fabric of a community and it makes it a double tragedy, not only for the family but for the community of Lawrence as well,” he said.

Montero is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 11.

