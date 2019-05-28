Lawrence man held without bail on drug, assault charges in death of 13-year-old girl

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man was ordered held without bail Tuesday after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted and gave cocaine to teenage girls before bringing a 13-year-old Amesbury girl to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Carlos Rivera, 47, was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on two counts of distribution of Class B drugs (cocaine) to a minor, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

He has a dangerousness hearing scheduled for June 4.

Authorities allege Rivera and a girl under the age of 16 brought Chloe Ricard, of Amesbury, to Lawrence General Hospital on May 20.

She was pronounced dead shortly after.

An investigation determined Rivera, the 13-year-old, and the other teen had been at Rivera’s apartment on Bellevue Street in Lawrence on May 19 and most of the next day. Prosecutors allege that at some point he provided the 13-year-old girl with drugs.

Rivera is also alleged to have indecently assaulted a 16-year-old girl on an earlier date.

He was arrested early Saturday morning at the Lawrence police station after being questioned.

RELATED: Amesbury school mourning 8th grader who died after being dropped off at Lawrence hospital

The girl’s stepfather, Brian Dolan, said he was “ecstatic” to learn of Rivera’s arrest and plans to attend Tuesday’s arraignment, which is slated to take place hours before the girl’s wake.

Dolan said his heart broke when he was called to the hospital to identify his stepdaughter.

“It had to be one of the hardest things that I had to do in my life,” Dolan said earlier this week while fighting back tears. “I’m beside myself. This shouldn’t have happened. This kid was 13 years old.”

An autopsy of the girl has been completed but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet ruled on the cause and manner of her death.

Carlos Rivera held without bail in connection with death of Amesbury teen #7news pic.twitter.com/5EJnyLpHg3 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 28, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)