Lawrence man indicted on murder, rape charges in death of 11-year-old girl

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man has been indicted on murder and rape charges in connection with the death of an 11-year-old Haverhill girl last December.

An Essex Grand Jury returned indictments Wednesday charging Miguel Rivera, 58, on charges of first-degree murder, rape of a child with force, rape of child aggravated by age difference, indecent assault and battery committed with a dangerous weapon, and distributing a Class E substance to a minor, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Rivera is currently held without bail in connection with the Dec. 15 death of an 11-year-old girl who was found unresponsive at his Jackson Street home.

She was med-flighted to Tufts Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

