Lawrence man plans on using ‘All or Nothing’ winnings to buy a house

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lawrence man who matched all 12 numbers on his “All or Nothing” ticket is planning on using his cash windfall to make a down payment on a house.

Danny Salazar won a $100,000 grand prize on the Massachusetts State Lottery’s July 12 drawing received a one-time payment of $100,000 (less tax withholdings).

He told the lottery he plans to use part of his winnings toward a down payment on a house.

His winning ticket was purchased at City Mart, 576 Haverhill St. in Lawrence.

