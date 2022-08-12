LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man charged with the rape and death of an 11-year-old girl in December 2018 has plead guilty to those charges.

Miguel Rivera, 62, was sentenced to 25 to 27 years in state prison and five years of probation.

“This was a senseless killing of a child that robbed the victim’s family and friends of the opportunity to watch her grow up,” said District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. “Nothing we can do will bring their loved one back but we hope today’s plea gives them some closure.”

On December 15, 2018, Lawrence Police and EMS responded to Rivera’s home on Jackson Street for a medical assistance request. They found the girl unresponsive and transported her to Lawrence General Hospital. She was then flown to Tufts Medical Center where she died.

According to the Essex County DA’s office, had the case gone to trial, the Assistant DA would have introduced evidence that would have proven that Rivera raped the girl and given her drugs that caused her death.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)