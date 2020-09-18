CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has been sentenced in federal court in New Hampshire to 11 years in prison for fentanyl trafficking.

Court documents said Jorge Rodriguez, 23, who was living in Lawrence, Massachusetts, sold the drug to people from various New England states. On each day he worked, Rodriquez was given at least one 200-gram bag of fentanyl and was expected to sell it and return with about $6,000.

Rodriguez had pleaded guilty last year. He faces likely deportation to the Dominican Republic, where he is from, after serving his sentence.

