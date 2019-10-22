NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Lawrence man suffered serious injuries following a crash in Nashua, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the northbound side of the F.E. Everett Turnpike near mile marker 5.6 around 12:40 a.m. learned that a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup operated by 48-year-old Michael Duclos, of Litchfield, New Hampshire, had rear-ended a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 43-year-old Carlo Adames, of Lawrence, Mass., New Hampshire State Police said.

Adames was transported to Elliott Hospital in Manchester for treatment of serious injuries.

Duclos was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua with minor injuries.

The disabled trucks, which both sustained extensive damage, temporarily blocked northbound traffic on the turnpike.

Fatigue appears to be a factor in the collision but state police say all aspects remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact trooper Robert Bifsha at 603-223-3849 or at Robert.Bifsha@dos.nh.gov.

