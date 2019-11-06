Lawrence man wanted on weapons charges arrested after leading police on chase

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man wanted on multiple weapons charges was arrested in Haverhill Wednesday after leading police on a chase.

David Rafael Hernandez, 27, was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Aug. 25, according to a release issued by police.

As they were carrying out a warrant for his arrest, Hernandez allegedly got into a car and led officers on a chase.

The vehicle pursuit ended when Hernandez slammed his car into three vehicles stopped at the intersection of Broadway and Monument St.

Hernandez took off on foot but was quickly apprehended.

Two people suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. There were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Hernandez is due to be arraigned Thursday.

