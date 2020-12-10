Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera tapped to head state agency

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera has been appointed to head MassDevelopment, a finance and economic development agency in Massachusetts.

Gov. Charlie Baker appointed Rivera to the post on Thursday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Rivera said in part: “I am both honored and humbled to be chosen as the President and CEO of MassDevelopment.”

He is currently in his final year of his second term as mayor.

Being Mayor in Lawrence has been the privilege of my life.

