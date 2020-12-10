Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera tapped to head state agency

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera has been appointed to head MassDevelopment, a finance and economic development agency in Massachusetts.
Gov. Charlie Baker appointed Rivera to the post on Thursday.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Rivera said in part: “I am both honored and humbled to be chosen as the President and CEO of MassDevelopment.”
He is currently in his final year of his second term as mayor.
