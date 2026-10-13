LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence Mayor Brian De Peña will be in court Tuesday to face more than a dozen state charges.

De Peña is scheduled to appear before a judge on charges of wiretapping and witness intimidation.

He is accused of secretly recording employees at Lawrence CIty Hall and distributing the recording.

He is also accused of interfering with a police officer serving grand jury subpoenas.

In addition to the 15 state charges, De Peña is also facing federal indictments for pandemic loan fraud and money laundering.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Also on Tuesday the Lawrence City Council is set to hold a vote of no confidence for De Peña. The vote was set for last week, but the council delayed it.

De Peña is refusing to resign from his role as mayor.

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