Lawrence mayor says he’s barred from instituting curfew

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The mayor of Lawrence says he wants to issue a curfew for the city, but isn’t able to under law — but he’s exploring his options.

“We wanted to institute a curfew here in the city of Lawrence, and I’m told that I do not have the power to do so and I would be personally liable if I did,” said Mayor Dan Rivera.

Rivera said he’s worried about the spread of the virus in his community and is urging people to stay home. And he said he will implement a curfew if he’s legally able to.

“I’m in discussions with the attorney general to verify that, but if I am cleared at some point in the future I will move to implement an overnight curfew.”

