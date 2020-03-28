Lawrence officer tests positive for coronavirus

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence police officer has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said.

The officer started feeling ill after returning from a trip on the West Coast last Wednesday and was sent home that day and was tested, police aid.

The officer learned Friday that his test results came back positive, police said.

He is among the 87 cases of COVID-19 in the city of Lawrence, according to police.

The officer will remain in quarantine for another week.

