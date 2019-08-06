Lawrence officials close Duck Bridge after damage

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - City and state officials officials are investigating damage that has closed a major Lawrence bridge crossing the Merrimack river and are urging residents to find alternate routes.

Lawrence officers responding to reports of damage to the Duck Bridge at 11 a.m. found an overhead beam damaged, officials said. Police shut down the bridge and its structural safety is being investigated by MassDOT engineers.

Lawrence police are using police cameras to investigate what caused the damage. Officials said residents and visitors should seek alternate routes when looking to cross the river.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)