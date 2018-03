LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Officials said the City of Lawrence is looking to install crime camera’s in certain locations.

Authorities said the camera’s will serve multiple purposes, including crime prevention, scene reconstruction and evidence gathering.

An appropriation of $150,000 for the installation has been submitted to the city council for a vote.

