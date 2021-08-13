LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence city officials are sending shots to some popular party spots as part of a creative campaign to get young people vaccinated.

A mobile vaccine clinic was parked outside popular nightclub, the Vaka Lounge Friday night as part of a series of block parties that will continue for the rest of the summer.

Jaime Severino is the nurse in charge of the city’s vaccination campaign and she says they have had success in their community outreach programs.

The number of fully vaccinated Lawrence residents has risen from 43 percent to 60 percent in under a month.

“We vaccinate people in their workplace, in their homes wherever is convenient for them, we are walking around all around the city so most people who get vaccinated do get vaccinated, and those who don’t want to get vaccinated, educate them to get vaccinated,” she said.

Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said they have seen a slight increase in cases and are trying to prevent major outbreaks as the fall approaches.

“We are not there yet and that’s why we are doing this to ensure the city is as protected as it could be,” he said.

A few people did take advantage of the bus which was parked outside the Vaka Lounge until midnight.

The city plans to do the same thing at a club down the street on Saturday.

