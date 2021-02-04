LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Lawrence has opened up a call center to assist eligible residents with making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Residents can learn if they qualify for a vaccine by calling 978-620-3557, and appointments can be made by calling 978-620-3330.

The call center, located at the Lawrence Public Library, is assisting people in both English and Spanish.

Mayor Kendrys Vasquez’s office says it is aggressively exploring the opening of a second vaccination site in the city.

Currently, the South Lawrence East School is open in collaboration with Lawrence General Hospital, city officials, and public school nursing staff to distribute vaccines.

The Greater Lawrence Family Health Center is also administering vaccinations at its clinics.

