LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence Personnel Department staff are on paid administrative leave amid an independent investigation.

The mayor’s office announced Friday that the staff has been on leave since Aug. 25.

Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez has appointed Gina LaGreca, who is currently part of the city attorney’s team, to serve as acting personnel director amid the resignation of the current director effective Monday.

No additional information has been released.

