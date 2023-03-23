LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence say a student at the RISE Academy is expected to be OK after being stabbed during an altercation.

Lawrence Police Detective Thomas M. Cuddy said that it was earlier in the day on Thursday when police responded to the school at 530 Broadway for an altercation between students.

According to Cuddy, a juvenile male suffered a non-life threatening stab wound during the altercation. The student was then treated on scene before eventually being taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

A suspect described as a “15-year-old juvenile male from Lawrence” was taken into custody without incident and now faces charges that include:

A&B Dangerous Weapon

Attempted Murder

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon on School Grounds

Cuddy said the 15 year old was slated to be arraigned in Essex County Juvenile Court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)