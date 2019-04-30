Lawrence police arrest 4 in connection with shots fired incident

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy was among the four people arrested in connection with a shooting in Lawrence in March, officials said.

Members of the Lawrence Police Department’s gang and detective units investigating a shots fired incident on South Broadway arrested Martino Manuel Pierrelouis, 19, of Dorchester, Malik Davon Parrish Butler, 18, of Lawrence, and Miguel-Angel Vega, 18, of Lawrence.

All three were arraigned in Lawrence District Court on assault and weapons charges.

A 16-year-old Lawrence boy arrested in connection with the incident was arraigned on similar charges in Lawrence District Court.

His name was not released because of his age.

