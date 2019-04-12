Lawrence police arrest bank robbery suspect

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence arrest a man in connection with an armed bank robbery,

Police arrested 33-year-old Noel Rodriquez who they say is responsible for The robbery took place about 12:44 p.m. at Eastern Bank on Essex Street.

Surveillance video from inside the bank aided police in their search for the suspect.

Police originally said Rodriquez entered the bank unarmed, jumped over the counter, and reached into the bank teller’s drawer before fleeing on foot in a westerly direction on Essex Street.

It is unclear how much money he allegedly took.

