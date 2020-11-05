Lawrence police arrest barricaded suspect after apparent stabbing

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police say a man has been taken into custody after barricading himself in his home following an apparent stabbing early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance in the area of 229 Mt. Vernon St. found a female victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to Lawrence police. She was treated by paramedics and taken to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect, whose name was not released, barricaded himself inside the residence for more than an hour before peacefully surrendering. His name has not been released.

The incident is being investigated by Lawrence police detectives, the state police, and the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

