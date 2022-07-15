BOSTON (WHDH) - Lawrence Police have arrested Wagner Peña Tejeda, the 24-year-old Boston man wanted for the murder of a random 77-year-old man in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, Lawrence Police received information that Tejada, who sometimes shifts his name to Tejada Peña, according to court paperwork, was wanted in connection to a homicide in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as another incident in West Roxbury, Massachusetts. Members of the Lawrence Police Patrol and Detectives Divisions began actively looking for Tejada upon receiving the information.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a car stop was executed in the area of Broadway and Manchester Street, where Tejada was taken into custody without incident.

Tejada was processed at the Lawrence Police Station and charged as a fugitive from justice in connection to the homicide in Philadelphia and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the West Roxbury incident.

Police are investigating the possibility that the murder of the 77-year-old man, who was Asian, could be a hate crime. The man was shot in the back of the head while out on a morning walk. Investigators have surveillance video of the murder.

Fifteen minutes before the victim was shot, Wagner Peña Tejeda, 24, allegedly attempted to shoot at two other victims but the gun malfunctioned.

Tejeda was also wanted on two warrants from West Roxbury District Court stemming from two stabbings in Roslindale in February. He had also allegedly recently made threats to kill family members.

Tejada was transferred to the Boston Police Department following the booking process with Lawrence Police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)