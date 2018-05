LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) — Lawrence police officials are turning to the public for help finding a missing person.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police said they’re looking “for information as to the whereabouts” of the female pictured.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lawrence Police Detectives at 978-794-5900 Ext 625.

