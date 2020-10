LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a missing man, officials said.

Daniel Mwangi, 31, has been reported missing, officials said on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 978-794-5900.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)