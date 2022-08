Lawrence police are asking for public assistance in order to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Lawrence Police is asking for the public's help with any information as to the whereabouts of Shantely Vega. Shantely was reported missing to Lawrence Police. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Shantely Vega, please contact Lawrence Police at 978-794-5900. pic.twitter.com/HMgkKSBszP — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) August 6, 2022

Shantley Vega was last seen in the Broadway area of Lawrence on August 3. The teen, described as 5’4″ with red hair, was reportedly wearing jean shorts and white tank top.

Police ask that anyone with info on Vega’s whereabouts contact the Lawrence Police Department at 978-794-5900.