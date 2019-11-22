Lawrence police asking for help in search for missing man with dementia

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 74-year-old man with dementia.

William Henry was last seen in the area of 225 Essex St. about 10:16 a.m.

He was wearing a purple shirt, khaki pants, and a red fleece jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 978-794-5900 ext. 500.

🚨Lawrence Police needs your help: William Henry is 74 year with dementia last seen in the area of 225 Essex at approx 10:16 am today he is wearing a purple shirt, khaki pants & red fleece jacket. Any information please call LPD 978-794-5900 ext 500 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xxiCDhFEOB — Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) November 22, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)