Lawrence police asking for help in search for missing man with dementia

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 74-year-old man with dementia.
William Henry was last seen in the area of 225 Essex St. about 10:16 a.m.
He was wearing a purple shirt, khaki pants, and a red fleece jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 978-794-5900 ext. 500.
