Lawrence police asking for help locating 2 women

Lawrence police are looking for these two individuals. Courtesy Lawrence police.

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Lawrence police are turning to the public for help tracking down two women.

In a message posted to Twitter with photos of the subjects, the department said its looking “for information as to the whereabouts of these two females.”

Anyone with information about the individuals, whose names have not been released, are urged to call Lawrence police at 978-794-5900 ext. 625.

