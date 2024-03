LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence Police Chief William Castro was placed on leave this week.

Mayor Brian De Pena announced the change on Thursday, but did not provide any additional details.

Lieutenant Melix Bonilla was named provisional police chief until further notice.

