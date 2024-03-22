LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence Provisional Police Chief William Castro has been placed on paid leave, the city’s mayor announced.

In a statement Lawrence Mayor Brian A. DePena announced Castro was on leave pending a review of a matter related to M.G.L.c,6E,s 9(a)(4):555CMR 1.06.

Effective immediately, DePeña has assigned Lt. Melix Bonilla in charge of the Lawrence Police Department as the Provisional Police Chief until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)