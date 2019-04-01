Lawrence police investigating after 6-year-old girl shot with BB gun

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are investigating after two girls, including a 6-year-old, were shot with a BB gun on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of teens shooting a BB gun from a porch on Hampshire Street about 6:30 p.m. found the victims injured, police said.

The 6-year-old girl was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital before being transferred to a Boston hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lawrence Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence police.

