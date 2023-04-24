LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence are investigating an overnight shooting at a nightclub that left one man wounded, while another victim appeared at a hospital soon afterwards.

Lawrence Police Detective Thomas M. Cuddy said officers were called to Broadway just before 1 a.m. Monday for a report of shots being fired at the Guld Lounge.

Responding officers soon found a male victim who suffered what Cuddy described as non-life-threatening injuries from “an apparent gunshot wound.”

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where another gunshot victim appeared soon after paramedics departed Broadway.

Cuddy said police learned a second adult male victim had arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from an apparent gunshot wound as well, after being driven there by friends.

“This remains an active investigation being conducted by the Lawrence Police Detectives Division,” Cuddy stated in a news release. “There is no further information at this time.”

