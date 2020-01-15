Lawrence police investigating daylight shooting that left city worker dead

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday that left a city worker dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Andover and Clifton streets about 2 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim, whose name was not released, was a City of Lawrence DPW worker who was performing road repair at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)