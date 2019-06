LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Howard Street.

The man who was shot, whose name was not released, was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston Hospital.

His injuries are unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

