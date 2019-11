LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police have located a missing 74-year-old man who was reported missing Friday morning.

William Henry was last seen in the area of 225 Essex St. about 10:16 a.m on Friday.

Shortly after 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, police announced that Henry was found safe.

Thanks for all the retweet’s William was found safe. pic.twitter.com/KrW5QGGCA3 — Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) November 23, 2019

