Lawrence police: Missing person found safe

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police thanked state and local agencies for their assistance in a search for a missing person Wednesday night.

She was found safe nearly half an hour after officers put the call out for help to the public on social media.

No further information was released.

The individual has been found safe! Chief Vasque and the LPD are grateful to the Massachusetts State Police, Essex County Sheriff's Department, Andover and North Andover Police Departments, as well as area residents for helping bring the situation to a happy ending. pic.twitter.com/m4D5Q2hgMq — Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) February 4, 2021

