Lawrence police offering reward for info on violent armed robbery suspect

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence are offering a reward for information on an armed robbery suspect, officials said.

Officers said the suspect is wanted for a violent armed robbery at Lightship Liquors on Union Street on April 21.

A $1,000 reward will be given to anyone who can provide information that will lead the identification and arrest of the male suspect, police said.

Those with information are asked to contact Lawrence Police Detective Tim Yerian at 978-795-5900 x 587.

