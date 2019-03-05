Lawrence police officer accused of raping teenage boy held on $75K bail

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence police officer accused of raping a teenage boy who investigators say he met on Grindr last summer has been ordered jailed on $75,000 bail.

Carlos Vieira, 49, appeared in Lawrence District Court for a bail hearing after previously pleading not guilty to charges including two counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

Vieira was taken into custody in February following a month-long investigation that was launched when the victim’s mother reported that her son, who was 13 at the time, had engaged in sexual activity with Vieira during the summer of 2018, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

He was initially ordered held without bail following his arraignment after prosecutors argued that he was dangerous, expressing concerns about 21 weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition that were allegedly found in his home.

If Vieira posts bail, he must stay away from all children under 18, refrain from any social media use, relinquish his passport, and wear GPS a monitor with around-the-clock lockdown.

Vieira has been placed on administrative leave from the Lawrence Police Department.

A probable cause hearing has been set for April 12.

