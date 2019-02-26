Lawrence police officer accused of raping young teen held without bail

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A veteran Lawrence police officer accused of raping a young teen he met through a social media app has been ordered held without bail.

Carlos Vieira, 49, was arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court on charges including two counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

Vieira was taken into custody Monday without incident in Haverhill by state troopers following a monthlong investigation, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation was launched in January when the victim’s mother contacted the Essex District Attorney’s Office to report that her son, who was 13 at the time, had allegedly met Vieira using a social media app and engaged in sexual activity with him in the summer of 2018, officials said.

Prosecutors allege Vieira met the victim on Grindr, a networking and online dating application. Vieira then allegedly brought the boy into his SUV and engaged in sexual acts.

Vieira has since been placed on administrative leave.

In a statement, Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque called the allegations against Vieira “extremely troubling.”

“Officer Carlos Vieira, a member of the Lawrence Police Department since November of 1999, was placed on administrative leave immediately after the Department was notified of his arrest by the Massachusetts State Police,” Vasque said. “This is an ongoing investigation but the allegations against Officer Vieira are extremely troubling, and we take them very seriously.”

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera released a statement that read in part: “I am angry, sickened, dismayed, saddened by the allegations and charges. We have worked very hard to improve and uplift the professionalism of the Lawrence Police Department. If found to be true we will move swiftly to remove the officer involved. This is a travesty.”

Vieira will be called back to court at a later date.

