Lawrence police officer accused of raping young teen to face a judge

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A veteran Lawrence police officer accused of raping a young teen he met through a social media app is scheduled to face a judge in district court on Tuesday.

Carlos Vieira, 49, of Lawrence, was taken into custody without incident in Haverhill by state troopers on Monday and booked on charges including two counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation was launched in January when the victim’s mother contacted the Essex District Attorney’s Office to report that her son, who was 13 at the time, had allegedly met Vieira using a social media app and engaged in sexual activity with him in the summer of 2018, officials said.

Vieira has since been placed on administrative leave.

In a statement, Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque called the allegations against Vieira “extremely troubling.”

“Officer Carlos Vieira, a member of the Lawrence Police Department since November of 1999, was placed on administrative leave immediately after the Department was notified of his arrest by the Massachusetts State Police,” Vasque said. “This is an ongoing investigation but the allegations against Officer Vieira are extremely troubling, and we take them very seriously.”

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera released a statement that read in part: “I am angry, sickened, dismayed, saddened by the allegations and charges. We have worked very hard to improve and uplift the professionalism of the Lawrence Police Department. If found to be true we will move swiftly to remove the officer involved. This is a travesty.”

