Lawrence police officer injured while responding to reported altercation

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence police officer was injured Friday when he was involved in a car crash while responding to an alleged altercation near Lawrence General Hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported altercation between an adult male and two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, in the area of Marston and Canal streets about 2:10 p.m. learned that the two teens had fled the scene and were subsequently involved in a motor vehicle accident. There were no reported injuries in that crash.

The injured officer was involved in a crash while responding to the scene.

Both the officer and operator of the other motor vehicle involved were transported to Lawrence General Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The adult male involved in the alleged altercation has since been taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)