Lawrence police officer injured while responding to reported altercation

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence police officer was injured Friday when he was involved in a car crash while responding to an alleged altercation near Lawrence General Hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported altercation between an adult male and two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, in the area of Marston and Canal streets about 2:10 p.m. learned that the two teens had fled the scene and were subsequently involved in a motor vehicle accident. There were no reported injuries in that crash.

The injured officer was involved in a crash while responding to the scene.

Both the officer and operator of the other motor vehicle involved were transported to Lawrence General Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The adult male involved in the alleged altercation has since been taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)