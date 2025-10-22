LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police officers helped deliver a baby after responding to an Essex Street home on Tuesday.

Officers responded around 12:05 p.m. Tuesday for a medical call reporting a woman’s water had broken. When they got there, officers say the mother was already in the process of giving birth.

The baby was delivered safely before EMS had arrived and both the mother and baby were taken to the hospital afterward. Both received the medical attention they needed.

