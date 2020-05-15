Lawrence police patrolling for people violating face covering executive order

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are on the lookout for people failing to wear face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday through Friday, officers will be patrolling public spaces and businesses across the city, handing out $300 fines to those violating the executive order requiring face masks, Mayor Dan Rivera told the Eagle Tribune.

He added that these patrols will be conducted in two shifts but did not specify what times those shifts would run.

All people over the age of 5 must wear a face covering inside all buildings that are open to the public, when using public transportation, and while pumping gas.

Acceptable face coverings include a homemade mask, a scarf, a bandanna or a handkerchief.

The city is also looking for mask donations for police to hand out. Masks can be dropped of at The Center, located at 155 Haverhill St.

