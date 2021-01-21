Lawrence police release photos of illegal club that was found packed with 100 people

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence on Thursday released photos of an illegal nightclub that was found packed with about 100 people earlier this week.

Officers responding to reports of loud music on Springfield Street saw numerous people heading to a building and found an illegal nightclub with a waitress, full bar, charcoal hookahs, and propane heaters, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Investigators estimated that about 100 people were crowded at the bar.

The newly released photos show red cups and liquor scattered across the bar, several tables in the room, many chairs placed next the heaters.

The building was formally commissioned as an assembly occupancy for a social club but has been unoccupied for an estimated two years or more.

Police, fire, and inspectional services officials are investigating the bar, while the board of health is looking into possible COVID-19 violations.

There were no additional details immediately available.

