Lawrence police release suspect images of delivery driver robbery

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Lawrence police are asking the public for help identifying suspects in the recent armed robbery of a delivery driver.

In a post to the department’s Twitter page, Lawrence police asked anyone with information about the incident or who may recognize the suspects in a series of surveillance video stills to call the Lawrence Police Detective Division at 978-794-5900 Ext. 625.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)