Lawrence police searching for bank robbery suspect

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are searching for a bank robbery suspect they say is responsible for an unarmed heist Wednesday.

The robbery took place about 12:44 p.m. at Eastern Bank on Essex Street, according to Lawrence police.

The suspect is described as a light-skin male with a slim build, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and wearing a dark-colored vest with gray sleeves, black pants, and red sneakers.

Police say he entered the bank unarmed, jumped over the counter, and reached into the bank teller’s drawer before fleeing on foot in a westerly direction on Essex Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lawrence police at 978-794-5900.

