Lawrence police searching for gas station robbery suspects

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men accused of robbing a gas station early Friday morning.

Surveillance cameras in and around the store captured the robbery at the Gulf Gas Station on Winthrop Street and show two men forcing open the door and running off with the cash register and several lottery tickets, according to police.

Cameras placed outside the gas station caught the suspects pull up to the area around 3:20 a.m. in a Blue Dodge Caravan.

They were then seen leaving the parking lot but returning a short time later and forcing their way onto the premises.

Police say the men may be connected to other late night robberies in Andover, Methuen and Haverhill.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

