LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

The boy was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and Adidas sneakers, police said. He is known to hang out in the Arlington District, officials added.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call Lawrence police at 978-794-5900.

