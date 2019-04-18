Lawrence police seek help in search for missing boy

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing boy.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was last seen in the area of the Hancock Projects, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the boy or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Carmen Purpora at 978-794-5900.

Lawrence Police is looking for any information as to the

whereabouts of the juvenile in the photo below last seen in the area of the Hancock Projects Anyone with information please

contact Detective Carmen Purpora at 978-794-5900 ext. 626 pic.twitter.com/bWh3INLnVn — Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) April 18, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)