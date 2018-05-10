LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 78-year-old man.

Jorge Ureta was last seen walking away from his home on Irving Avenue Wednesday around 9 a.m., police said.

He is described as being around 5-feet-2-inches tall, with a thin build, gray mustache and brown eyes.

Ureta’s family reported him missing at 8:30 p.m. after looking for him on their own throughout the day. They said he sometimes has difficulty finding his way home.

Police are urging the public to check their pools, basements and garages for Ureta.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 978-794-5900.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)